Second-hand store opens up shop at new location

Manager Ruth McCready admitted parts of the new store looked messy as of Thursday — like a teenager’s bedroom, or as McCready put it, “like a bomb went off.” She just opened up shop a week ago and there hasn’t been enough time to organize all of the thousands of items, but if anyone asks for a certain item, she’ll know where to find it.

The new location is slightly smaller in some ways than the former venue, but it’s much more accessible. The old store had a large basement for storage, but no room upstairs to keep items.

“There was no storage upstairs so we had to carry everything to the basement and back up again, and I ain’t as young as I used to be,” McCready said. “There's a lot more space on the side I can actually use for storage, and we have a basement that’s easier to get to.”

McCready added the business wasn’t meeting the overhead costs on the old store, making the move an easy decision.

The store sells almost everything and everything. Right now it features a lot of Christmas gear, from miniature Christmas trees to the ornaments that go with them.

McCready said she’ll take nearly anything except electronics and furniture, although exceptions can be made in some cases. McCready said the store was lacking the donated items it needs to operate smoothly.

“We’re not getting the donations we need; we need more community support,” McCready said. “We take donations any time that we’re open — just bring it to the front door.”

Recycled Treasures has new hours to go with its new locale. It’s open from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1-6 p.m. Wednesday.

The store is part of Specialized Vocational Services, a social service organization that provides jobs for people with disabilities.

“We help train people who have trouble getting or keeping a job to work in the community,” McCready said. “I have a couple people in the program who work here with me.”

McCready used to run TACfully Unique, a thrift store on 10th Street and also a nonprofit organization that trained people with disabilities. After the store closed down in 2007, McCready quickly got an opportunity to start up a new store when the managers of the former Read It Again Books store asked her if she wanted to transform it into a retail store. She took over in February 2008.

Almost a decade later, the store is at a new spot, but still sells shirts for a dollar or two.

“I think it’s an excellent thing for the community,” McCready said. “Why throw it away when it’s still perfectly usable? We get really nice stuff here.”