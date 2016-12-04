Fareway teams with Marines on Toys for Tots effort

“We are proud to have partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps for more than 20 years on the Toys for Tots campaign,” Fareway Stores Inc. CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said. “Our generous customers always go above and beyond to make this campaign successful and to help bring joy to underprivileged children.”

In 2015, the U.S. Marine Corp reported that 16,961 children were served, A total of 33,922 toys were distributed, and campaign proceeds topped more than $156,000.

“We are thankful to Fareway for their partnership in the Toys for Tots campaign,” said Sgt. Diego Hurtado with the U.S. Marine Corps. “We look forward to another successful year in being able to help those less fortunate.”