Krista Petersen (center) of Worthington's Slumberland Furniture store stands with Maria Jimenez (left) and Darla Fsaber of Head Start on Saturday morning in front of 38 mattress sets the store was donating to families in need through its annual Making Homes for the Holidays prgpram. The program began in 1993, and Slumberland stores have donated more than 20,000 new mattresses and box springs to deserving families. (Ryan McGaughey/Daily Globe)