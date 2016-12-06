Worthington is no different — with small business owners ready to move on from their businesses within a few years, a plan will be needed to make sure the transition works. People will need to be capable and ready to assume ownership or leadership roles.

“Succession Planning: Getting Ready for the Next Generation” — masterminded by Community Education Program Coordinator Anne Foley — is a series of forums created to make the transition process less stressful and more effective.

“We have some people who at this stage of their life, want some direction and information and how to do this,” Foley said. “This is a place to ask their questions, because there’s a lot to ask about.”

The seminar consists of five sessions, all taking place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Worthington Event Center. The first session is Jan. 31.

“This is going to be twofold,” Foley said. “It’s not just for business owners, it’s also an opportunity for those interested in purchasing a small family business.”

During the first three sessions, the two groups will be split. Retirees or those looking to sell their business will be in one room getting ready with a financial exit strategy. Meanwhile, prospective buyers will learn about purchasing and running a small business.

By the fourth session, both groups will work together and hear from local entrepreneurs who completed the transition. Their homework assignment after the meeting is to come up with their plan, whether it’s for succession or a purchase.

During the final meeting, participants will be able to share their plan with area business experts, gap financiers, bankers, attorneys, accountants and prospective buyers to get feedback on every aspect of their plan, round-robin style.

Two members of the Platinum Group — a team of business experts who help advise small businesses — will speak at all five meetings.

Tom Hubler and Steve Coleman both have years of experience specifically in succession planning. Whereas Hubler puts more focus on family business and conflict resolution, Coleman concentrates on strategic planning and sales growth.

“They're going to address a lot of the pitfalls and pros and cons that they feel that current and future business owners need to keep in mind when going through this process,” Foley said.

The seminar isn’t necessarily just for Worthington residents, but anyone who wants to attend, as succession planning events are hard to come by in the area, according to Foley. She said people from surrounding areas such as Iowa, St. Cloud and Marshall have attended Community Education events in the past.

Foley consulted the Worthington Economic Development Corp., the Southwest Regional Development Commission, the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce and the Southwest Initiative Foundation to find speakers for the seminars. The project also received financial support from the Blandin Foundation to get it off the ground.

Foley said the idea came up during a Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee meeting. Many members said it was something the community needed.

Amanda Walljasper-Tate, co-chair of the retail committee and owner of The Daily Apple, doesn’t plan on giving up her business any time soon, but sees the value of a solid succession plan as she doesn’t want businesses shutting down after the original owner leaves.

“We know that succession planning is a super important thing and I think it’s something that isn’t always done well in smaller towns,” Walljasper-Tate said. “If people don’t have a plan, they can’t find someone who wants to buy the business and they don’t know how to market it, then we see businesses just closing. That’s the sad thing we don’t want to see happen.”

Succession planning also goes into the idea that the owner doesn’t want to see the business they ran for so many years go up in flames as soon as they pass it on.

“When you work so hard for something and build it and create this unique business, you want to try to see that carry on,” Walljasper-Tate said. “We know small business is an interesting industry and it takes a lot of work and passion, but we also know there are people who want to take on a business.”

To register, contact the District 518 Community Education office at 376-6105, visit www.isd518.net/enrichment or stop in at the West Learning Center.