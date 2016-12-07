Craving coffee: Businesses, others hopeful for downtown jolt

Since then, there hasn’t been a replacement to fill the void, either in the original venue or anywhere in the city.

Worthington Regional Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Abraham Algadi said Wednesday that he enjoys going to places like Panaderia Mi Tierra or Caribou Coffee in Hy-Vee for his morning brew, but they aren’t true coffee shops like BenLee’s, with comfortable seating, wifi and a lounge-like atmosphere.

“One of the things I was impressed by when I came to town they had an organic coffee shop that was supplying coffee and really good food that was run by local people; it was amazing,” Algadi said. “It was so easy to say, ‘Hey, let’s go meet up at BenLee’s.’”

Julie Dykema, owner of Picket Fence on Main, witnessed the cafe’s departure from her own storefront window. She said the exit of BenLee’s left the street much less busy.

“We don’t have the traffic we used to have at all,” Dykema said. “Every morning you would come down and there were women here at the coffee shop. They used to always come downtown and go there, then they’d come and shop. They don’t do that anymore.”

Dykema said the difference is especially noticeable on Saturday mornings, as there is hardly any traffic any more.

“I still have people who asked what happened to it,” Dykema said.

Right now, the building formerly used for BenLee’s and Journey’s Sunday services is vacant. Although Journey Ministries still owns the building, it cannot operate in it as a religious organization until it is home to a new business.

The three-block downtown business district in which the building is located has an ordinance in place that requires venues to operate retail or food businesses as their primary use. In June, the Worthington City Council rejected an application from Journey for an interim use permit that would have allowed the group to meet in the building even though a business would not operate inside.

Brad Chapulis, the city’s director of community and economic development, said the church has been meeting at Max 493 on Oxford Street while it works toward opening a restaurant-type establishment at the 10th Street venue. As it isn’t currently operating at the 10th Street location, it isn’t under obligation to do anything with it, but it does have to pay property taxes on the building.

During a June council meeting, Todd Ahlquist of Worthington — who is affiliated with Journey — said BenLee’s wasn’t making enough money to pay rent. Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darlene Macklin said Wednesday that the Chamber tried to avert the move to vacate the building earlier this year, but is now focused on getting any kind of coffee shop to set up shop downtown.

“It’s in our best interests to have a coffee shop downtown,” Macklin said. “We would love to work with anyone that we could to get that done.”

Algadi said the city needs to get a coffee shop downtown again, as coffee shops attract people to the area.

“Any time we have an opportunity to bring a traffic generator back downtown, we’re going to do that,” Algadi said. “Our involvement will be doing what we can to incentivize such private investment. If there is a group of people out there working with the church on a new store, we would like to talk to them to kick it up a notch and speed up the process.”

Algadi said the WREDC could assist in making the venue more affordable by adding more energy-efficient windows. He added that if a chain coffee shop like Starbucks wanted to come to Worthington, it would be best suited on Oxford, but a locally owned small business like BenLee’s would fit best downtown.