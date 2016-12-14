Hair salon has new location, same name

Owner Kelly Wilson decided she wanted to cut back on her operation. Having had 72 employees over 23 years between City Looks at the former Northland Mall and Mirror’s Image on Oxford Street, Wilson was ready to own a business where she didn’t have to manage a single employee.

“I was ready to downsize and take a simpler look at it,” Wilson said. “I don't have to work on keeping a big entity open. I just focus on my customers, and I can take more customers myself because I don’t have all that extra added workload of having employees.”

Wilson does nearly everything at the salon, including hair, colors, nails, pedicures, manicures and waxing. Her father Carroll Koepsell — who’s been cutting hair for 50 years — does barbershop haircuts in the morning, Fawn Rustand does eyelash extensions one day a week and Linda Coleman, a longtime employee of Wilson, does hair three days a week.

These talented experts aren’t Wilson’s employees. They run their own business within her space, manage their own customers and pitch in on rent and utilities. Of course, if need be, Coleman and Wilson will work together — they already have for 23 years.

City Looks had nine stations and the old Mirror’s Image location had five stations.

“Now we just have the two,” Wilson said. “And there will be no more — two is enough.”

Despite a smaller location and fewer hairdressers, Wilson said she has just as much business downtown as she did on Oxford. The business has been at its new location since June.

“We have a lot of the same customers; we’re always welcoming new customers as well, but our customers followed us wonderfully,” Wilson said. “As of right now, we don't feel like we missed out on anything.”

Of course, things can get pretty tight as Wilson often handles most of the customers — she sometimes working 10 to 12 hour days when she has to. She’s worked in the industry her entire professional life, inspired by her father.

“With my dad being a barber, I did follow in his footsteps,” Wilson said. “I always knew I wanted to do it. When I went to school, I knew right away I wanted to make a career out of it. For Linda and I, it's the only career we’ve ever had.

“It’s provided me a good living, but it’s also been fun,” she added. “I enjoy the people, and I don’t know what I’d do otherwise.”

Wilson said her father has leased the building from Johnson Jewelry for more than 15 years.

“It has been a barber shop since the early ’70s in one way, shape or form,” she said, adding that she’s grateful Johnson Jewelry provided a location for the salon.

The salon is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to as late as there are customers waiting on Saturday. Koepsell works from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday to Friday.