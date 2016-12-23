“We were looking to expand our practice, particularly in the areas of estate planning, probate, and trust administration,” said Candy Riordan, one of the founding members of Flynn & Riordan PLLC. “The law firm of Mork, Darling & Hagemann has long been known as one of the best firms in the area for these types of matters, so we are excited about the opportunity.”

For Jesse Flynn, it was important to merge with a local law firm with experienced attorneys.

“Harris and Andy have been practicing law in Worthington since 1966 and 1974, respectively so between the two of them, they have been practicing here for over 90 years,” explained Flynn.

With the addition of the Mork, Darling & Hagemann attorneys, Flynn & Riordan PLLC will have a total of five attorneys in the office: Jesse A. Flynn, Candace L. Riordan, Jeffrey L. Flynn, Harris I. Darling, and Andrew E. Hagemann, Jr.

Flynn & Riordan PLLC, located at 906 Third Ave. in downtown Worthington, can be contacted at 372-2620.