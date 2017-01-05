The language used by Dayton is nearly identical to the description of the project in last year’s bonding bill. The proposal asks for $11.5 million to finish construction of the pipeline and deliver water to Worthington.

Worthington Public Utilities (WPU) General Manager Scott Hain doesn’t want to wait for a bonding bill to pass, as he expects legislators will take until the session’s end to get a deal done. Next week, he’ll head up to St. Paul to ask for a standalone bill to start construction as soon as possible.

A $19 million federal appropriation helped to fund Lewis & Clark construction from Magnolia to Adrian. However, bids for construction came in significantly under projections, leaving a large surplus.

The funding is restricted and cannot be used for construction from Adrian to Worthington, unless the legislature passes a bill to lift the restriction.

“It’s not a controversial idea,” Hain said. “Everyone I talked to in St. Paul agreed it made sense that we should use that funding.”

If the bill passes, Hain hopes to start receiving bids by February. The $11.5 million cost to finish the project would be much lower if WPU receives the surplus funding.

“Once we go out for bids, that’s gonna give us a much better idea to give us what we need, so we can adjust that number,” Hain said. “Our first priority is to get that restriction lifted, that could then drop that number down.”

Aside from Lewis & Clark, other projects identified in southwest Minnesota include:

Minnesota West Community and Technical College

Dayton’s recommendations include $1,332,000 in Higher Education Asset Preservation and Renewal (HEAPR) funding for Minnesota West Community and Technical College (MWCTC) in Worthington.

The funding would go toward work on the Library and Academic Resource Center’s roof.

HEAPR is used exclusively for upkeep of higher education buildings. The funding is part of an $80 million package aimed at Minnesota State Colleges and Universities (MnSCU).

MWCTC Director of Marketing Amber Luinenburg said the school was “appreciative of Gov.

Dayton's support for the systems HEAPR needs,” but said as it is very early in the legislative process, plans will likely change a good deal before anything is approved

Blue Mounds State Park and Talcot Lake

In Luverne, $500,000 is proposed toward developing a reliable water supply for Blue Mounds State Park. In 2014, the park found e-coli bacteria in its water, and despite building a new well, the problem has not gone away.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Capital Investment Director Kent Lokkesmoe said the money could be used to either build a new well or hook up to Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water, which is a more likely solution.

He also said the $500,000 figure — and most of the figures used in Dayton’s recommendations — was from last year; the project would likely cost more.

In Fulda, $600,000 is proposed to help expand the repair shop for the Talcot Lake Wildlife Management Area. Lokkesmoe said some of the equipment does not fit in the existing shop and is therefore being kept outside the building.

MnDOT Windom Office

In Windom, $600,000 is recommended toward an addition of the MnDOT office as part of the Facilities Capital Program.

According to MnDOT Public Information Officer Rebecca Arndt, the money would go toward the design and engineering of additional space to the headquarters.

“The Windom office is largely construction maintenance, so it has things like a shop, an inventory, farm storage and some offices,” Arndt said. “The design of it will further determine exactly what's needed.”

Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Luverne

Dayton recommended $350,000 in asset preservation funds to the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Luverne, part of $5 million in proposed funding to maintain and repair veteran’s affairs buildings across the state.