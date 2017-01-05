Two juveniles facing charges for S-O school vandalism

The juveniles are allegedly broke into the school and defaced property by using spray paint on several walls, and also damaged musical instruments and special education equipment. Osceola County Sheriff Doug Weber told the Daily Globe last week that five instruments were damaged, including two trumpets and a flute.

According to a press release, the estimated cost of the damage is between $5,000 and $10,000.

S-O Superintendent Bill Boer said the incident marks the first time in his four years of working with the school that someone vandalized district facilities. He explained that teachers and staff discovered about the damages when custodians came back from Christmas break on Dec. 27.

“It’s good to know (that they found the ones responsible for the damages),” Boer said. “We are going to start the process of getting things replaced.”

Boer didn’t want to comment on whether the school will take disciplinary measures against the individuals, but said school representatives met Thursday afternoon to discuss the matter.

Both minors face felony charges of criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of trespassing.

The flute that was damaged during the incident belonged to sixth-grader Morgan Huls. LeAnn Renner, Huls’s mother, said she bought the instrument for her daughter a year ago.

Renner said that she and her daughter were really upset about the incident and hopes that the school will take appropriate disciplinary measures.

“These two juveniles disrespected the school that they have the privilege of going to,” Renner said. “I hope the zero-tolerance policy will be enforced.”

Weber said he couldn't give much detail about the case because it’s still pending, but he is glad to have found the vandals.

“It was old-fashioned police work,” Weber said. “We just interviewed people and we got to this point, so now we have to got to trial.”