Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    'Bands for Ben' is big business

    Posted on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:54 p.m.
    The WHS student project "Raising Awareness for Premature Birth and Support for Ben - Bands for Ben" sold out bands in the first two official days of sales. Students reordered 800 more bands, and will keep selling their bands and ribbons to raise awareness and support for Ben's family. The first check was presented and accepted to the benefit account set up for Ben by the family at First State Bank Southwest. Bank president and CEO Greg R. Raymo told students that the bank will match the amount raised.
    Explore related topics:NewsbusinessnewsworthingtonBusinesswhsBands for BenDistrict 518First State Bank Southwest
    Advertisement
    randomness