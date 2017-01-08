'Bands for Ben' is big business

The WHS student project "Raising Awareness for Premature Birth and Support for Ben - Bands for Ben" sold out bands in the first two official days of sales. Students reordered 800 more bands, and will keep selling their bands and ribbons to raise awareness and support for Ben's family. The first check was presented and accepted to the benefit account set up for Ben by the family at First State Bank Southwest. Bank president and CEO Greg R. Raymo told students that the bank will match the amount raised.