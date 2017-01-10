The convenience store added an extension in order to make room for a fresh sub sandwich shop, pizza shop and other hot food options.

Construction by Dundee contractor Minn-Kota began in October and finished in December. Manager Catie Weber said the desire was to wait until after Christmas to have a grand reopening.

Weber said similar remodels would be coming to eight Casey’s locations in the area, including a store in Luverne. The Worthington location was the first to complete the remodeling. As the other locations were all started around the same time, they should be completed soon.

Weber said the new food options add an extra element to the store.

“It's been good; we've had lots of compliments on our subs,” Weber said. “Everything is cut fresh here, and everyone seems to enjoy that.”

Customers can call in an order for a fresh sub or wrap to pick it up at the store. The store also offers fresh party platters of sandwiches, wraps and meats and cheese.

With the extension, the women’s bathroom was remodeled and the men’s bathroom is brand-new. The store also added a janitor closet and a brand new freezer, laundry room and secondary cooler, as well as more storage.

“We have a lot more room,” Weber said.

According to Weber, the location will be the only store in town with fresh sub sandwiches, as the Casey’s store off of US 59 is taking its sub sandwich shop out.