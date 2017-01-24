Family business expert to speak in Worthington

Family business expert Tom Hubler loves to talk about the topic. He will be in Worthington on Tuesday for the opening session of “Succession Planning: Getting Ready for the Next Generation,” a series of five programs aimed at providing business owners with a smooth business plan to transition out of ownership and giving new prospective owners knowledge on how to take the reigns.

Hubler runs a business consulting firm called Hubler for Business Families, where he helps families resolve problems in order to improve their business and their relationship. After beginning his career in family therapy, Hubler has spent more than 30 years consulting family-owned businesses.

His research shows that when a family is in harmony, the bottom line reflects their good spirits. But for most family businesses, it’s difficult to reach that harmony.

“It’s a really, really challenging situation to manage that boundary between the business and the family relationship,” Hubler said.

Hubler said most people work at companies where the business system and family system are in completely separate circles, but even then they can impact one another.

“Even with that, if you spend too much time at work, that will affect the homestead,” Hubler said. “If things aren’t going well at home, things will be affected at the company.”

Those circles are overlapped in a family-owned business, and it sometimes erodes family relationships as a result.

“So what would be normal financial differences will damage family relationships, and family politics will upset what goes on in the company,” Hubler said.

Creating a structure to work out any and all of these programs is one of the first strategies Hubler implements.

“We create four plans — ownership and estate plans, management and leadership plans, a business plan and, finally, you need a family plan about how you’re going to build the emotional equity of your family so that normal business and financial differences don’t erode your family relationships,” Hubler said.

He also said it was important to tackle unspoken issues, as it’s common family members give each other the silent treatment.

Hubler will be accompanied by succession planning expert Steve Coleman for five classes, which all take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Worthington Event Center. The first class is scheduled for Tuesday and subsequent sessions will be Feb. 28, March 16, April 18 and May 9.

Hubler and Coleman will give parallel presentations, Hubler on family businesses and Coleman on business development. Both experts belong to the Platinum Group — a team of experts who help advise small businesses.

“It’s really to help people interested in family business create a succession plan, but at the same time create an opportunity for the younger generation or third parties to get involved with these businesses,” Hubler said.

The Minneapolis-based consultant was surprised to see that Worthington, a city of just over 13,000 people, was bringing in experts on the subject to assist local businesses.

“Steve and I are very excited because of the whole idea of a city taking the initiative to do something like this,” Hubler said. “To have that on their radar is just phenomenal.”

Both business owners and those interested in becoming a business owner are encouraged to attend. To register, contact the District 518 Community Education office at 376-6105, visit www.isd518.net/enrichment or stop in at the West Learning Center.