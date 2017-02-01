RE/MAX Premier Realty honors associates
WORTHINGTON — RE/MAX Premier Realty in Worthington has recognized five associates for their sales achievements in 2016.
“We’re very proud to have such a strong team representing RE/MAX in the southwest corner of Minnesota and the northwest corner of Iowa,” said Sarah Hayenga, broker/owner of RE/MAX Premier Realty. “We look forward to each associate’s continued success.”
The following RE/MAX Premier Realty associates were recognized: Sheila Pederson, Executive Club; Virginia Drost, Executive Club; Sarah Hayenga, 100% Club; Genny McCuen, 100% Club; Angie Haberman, 100% Club.