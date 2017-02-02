Recycled in shades of amber (brown), flint (clear) and green, the glass eats up profits of recycling centers for the simple fact that companies can make glass bottles from virgin sand and soda ash cheaper than they can push recycled glass through the processing stream.

Eric Joens, district manager at Schaap Sanitation in Worthington, said revenues from other products such as aluminum and paper have long made up for the economic loss of glass recycling, but as margins get tighter due to declining markets, it’s cause for concern — particularly among smaller recyclers.

Fortunately for Schaap Sanitation, it has found a market for recycled glass with Anchor Glass in Shakopee. It costs the local company roughly $900 per truckload to haul the glass — it first goes to St. Paul for processing before being hauled to Shakopee — and another $75 per ton for crushing and sorting the glass by color. Still, seeing the material recycled is better than hauling it to the landfill.

“We’ve got to remember we can recycle glass indefinitely,” Joens said. “That glass bottle can be recycled over and over again. Compare that to paper products and aluminum. Each time they are recycled, they are degraded.

“The most interesting thing is, from the time your bottle leaves Schaap’s and goes through, this process is only two to three weeks,” he added. “You have a new bottle made again — that’s quite incredible.”

While Schaap Sanitation is fortunate to have a market for glass, other — particularly smaller — recycling companies have found it’s just too costly to continue accepting glass.

“Other recycling institutions may be losing more than $100 per ton and some states have discontinued (glass recycling) because it’s provided a lot of red ink,” Joens said, reiterating, “We’re committed here at Schaap’s to recycling all the waste streams.

“If we were a smaller company, it would be really hard to absorb those extra costs,” he added.

In his nearly 25 years as the manager of Schaap Sanitation, Joens said revenues for the various recycling streams have gone through periods of lows and highs. This time around, the losses incurred by smaller facilities has bankrupted them, he said.

“Almost each county in Minnesota works with private haulers to subsidize their programs to offset their costs,” Joens said.

Schaap’s Sanitation, which partners with Nobles County Environmental Services, has developed its recycling program and found markets for material — even if it comes at a loss to get rid of items like glass bottles.

Joens said their contract with Anchor Glass just began Dec. 1.

“Before, we recycled it through another vendor and they were struggling to get rid of the glass because of the additional cost,” he said. “We switched vendors so we could ensure our glass got recycled and didn’t end up landfilled.”

Anchor Glass recycles the glass into new bottles — amber bottles into amber bottles, flint bottles into flint bottles.

“There’s a lot of great ideas you can do with recycled glass,” Joens said, noting that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has done some test studies on using recycled glass in road materials.

While it sounds like a good idea to use up recycled glass, Joens said those types of projects don’t require near the quantities of glass that are recycled daily.

Recycling on the rise

Joens said since Schaap Sanitation shifted to a single-source recycling system — all recyclables are commingled — a decade ago, the amount of product recycled has grown each year.

“Currently, we pick up more recycled products in Nobles County than we do garbage,” he said. “Some of our best recyclers are from rural America.”

While Joens said nearly everything is recyclable, there are items Schaap Sanitation can’t take — things like plastic silage bags used on livestock farms, any medical waste, clothes, styrofoam, plastic toys and glass dishes.

“Medical waste is a big one for us,” said Joens, pointing to an artificial leg that someone placed in the recycle bin. That isn’t recyclable; neither are plastic pill bottles

“People still have to dig through the stuff,” Joens said. “We can’t expose our employees to potential needle sticks. It creates a real hazard to our employees.”

Joens said the thing to remember about recycling is Schaap’s takes in packaging for household consumer goods — paper and cardboard items including egg cartons and pizza and food boxes; steel, tin and aluminum cans; plastic containers (bottles, tubs and jugs) and the amber, green and clear glass.

In the near future, Schaap Sanitation will add mattresses to its list of recyclable items locally. Joens said being able to collect and recycle mattresses will save landfill space — and hopefully save people money.

“We’re going to continue to find items we can recycle and shrink the waste stream down and use these items over and over again,” he added.