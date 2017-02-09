Restoring a relic: Couple preparing to reopen Wilmont Rec

The two are planning to reopen Wilmont Rec Memorial Day weekend, though initially the four-lane bowling alley will be the main feature. In time, and as money allows, they will renovate the cafe and eventually bring the attached three- to four-bedroom house back to life.

The Wilmont Family Recreation Center closed in 2014 after the community-owned and supported business had difficulty staying afloat. Bowling leagues that once kept the business hopping had dropped off, and cafe customers dwindled as more residents drove out of town for work.

Morse and Vliem are eager to bring the facility back to life and give both the locals and people across the region a gathering place.

Great opportunity

Morse has 20 years experience in the bowling industry and spent several years as a mechanic on Brunswick pinsetters. He then went back to college, earned his degree and became a systems analyst for General Mills, where he continues to work today. With the new job, Morse maintained his interest in bowling, helping out one night a week at a bowling alley in Minneapolis

A little more than a year ago, while scrolling through the offerings on craigslist, Morse came across an advertisement for the Wilmont Rec Center — with a price that was “too good to be true.”

“The bowling lanes and pinsetters were there,” Morse said, adding that he and Vliem talked about the opportunity before contacting the owner.

In January 2016, the couple drove to Worthington, met with the owner and then drove to Wilmont to check the place out.

“I went down to look at the pinsetters and lane beds and everything looked in really good shape,” Morse said. By the following Monday, they put in an offer, had more discussions with the owner and decided to buy the property.

Thanks to some help from the locals — even the mayor of Wilmont pitched in — they were able to get the furnace operating and power up the building during their first weekend visit. Much time was spent just cleaning up the place, Morse said.

“There was a lot of old pull tabs on the floor, pop cans — a full-size truck tire inside the pin setter on lane three,” he said.

During the past year, Morse and Vliem have focused their efforts on the four-lane bowling alley. The pinsetters are working again, they’re painting the walls and a lane machine has been purchased.

“We’ve been buying things now that we need to run the business — shoes, bowling balls and racks for bowling balls,” Morse said. “We just put up a sound system.”

Some of the older charm though, like the gravity-fed ball return, will remain in place.

Gauging interest

Morse said the plan is to open the bowling alley for a trial run Memorial Day weekend. Initially, the bowling alley will be open certain weekends of the month.

Any money raised will go into fixing up the cafe and house. Morse said at this point, all options are being considered.

“We’d like to bring it back to something the community can enjoy, appreciate and use again,” Morse said. “We think the cafe concept is a little dated. I think the cafe would cater more to the locals, but we need to draw from Worthington, Fulda — some of the other towns around.

“We’d like to have it where people can stop in for lunch or dinner,” he added. “We could do really well at homemade pizza; there’s going to be other options.”

Morse said he likes the idea of a possible tap house in place of the cafe, where craft beers and hard-to-find beers could be offered along with good food.

As they consider their options, Morse and Vliem are just busy getting everything ready to open the bowling alley. Morse said he’d like to resurface the lanes, but it likely won’t happen before the spring of 2018. Once that work is completed, his plans include getting everything up to specs so the alley can be sanctioned.

As they spend some of their weekends in Wilmont, Morse said he enjoys the small town atmosphere.

“The people have been really friendly — they’ve been willing to go the extra mile to help,” he said.