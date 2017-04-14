“We actually started out as a landscape contractor (in 1996) and then brought in the floral and garden center part of it,” Van Iperen remembered. “We now grow all our own bedding plants and have over an acre of greenhouse space where we grow all our own product. Locally grown is really important to a lot of people right now.”

VIP has both a store location and greenhouse along Minnesota 30 as well as a growing range located at the edge of Slayton.

“VIP Floral used to be Slayton Floral and has been in business since 1942,” Van Iperen said, adding that the previous owner, Clint Rohrer, now owns Green Garden Place in Worthington and was a great to help him and Vogel in teaching them more about the floral and greenhouse trade.

“We changed the name to VIP Floral some years ago. … When we bought it, it was a smaller mom-and-pop type flower shop, but we’ve added more staff and expanded what we offer,” he continued. “We offer more gift items and have expanded our garden decor. There had never been trees, bushes and perennials before, and we’ve added those to the mix.”

Van Iperen added that customers frequently approach VIP employees with multiple questions on growing flowers and vegetables. His staff is eager to help.

“In the last few years, there has been a real movement toward growing your own food and knowing where all your vegetables come from,” he said. “A lot of people come in not exactly knowing how to garden, or wondering what the newest trends in gardening are. Our staff helps them pick plants that will work for our area, and plants that other customers have had success with.”

VIP offers both fresh-cut flowers and floral arrangements and also offers its services for weddings, funerals and any other special occasion. It also sells flowers for outdoor container gardening and hanging baskets.

Many in Worthington are likely familiar with VIP’s floral baskets, though they may not actually realize it.

“We actually grow all the flower baskets that hang in downtown Worthington right here,” Van Iperen said. “We supply them right from Slayton to Worthington, and we’ve been doing that for a long time. I've provided flowers for other cities, but they don't always have the care that Worthington does. I've got to give a lot of credit to Scott (Rosenberg) and his department for the job they do taking care of those flowers. If they didn't do that, they would not look like that.”

Van Iperen said VIP has a staff of talented designers who offer unique floral pieces to the customers. Once the garden center opens for the season, the business will employ between 20-25 people, although plenty of workers are able to stick around throughout the season. That’s in large part because VIP has become far more than simply a place to get flowers and plants for the garden.

“We also rent tuxedos for proms and weddings,” Van Iperen noted. “There used to be a clothing store uptown, but they quit, and the company that worked with them approached us. People like that service.

“With home decor, garden decor and home items for decoration, we’re very diversified. In small communities you need to be diversified — you can’t just focus on one item to make ends meet.”

VIP Floral & Garden Center is located at 2539 20th Street (Minnesota 30) in Slayton. Its phone number is (507) 836-8260.