Frericks filling void with JNC Electric

Frericks originally grew up in the Heron Lake-Okabena-Lakefield area. His sister resides in Lakefield, his mom lives in Heron Lake and he was raised on Okabena. He graduated from what was then known as Southwest Star Concept High School in 2002.

After attending Ridgewater College in Willmar for electronics, Frericks worked in New Ulm and Sioux Falls, S.D., for three years before returning to his native area to start his electrical career. He worked for what was then Post and Hohenstein in Lakefield doing electric work, and after one year joined IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) 343.

“That’s where I did my apprenticeship training,” Frerichs explained. “I was there for about five years, and did classroom work and had a lot of on-the-job training. I was living in Mankato at the time and traveling to Rochester for the classroom training. With the union, it was nice because I got a lot of experience on bigger jobs, like hospitals and larger municipal projects.”

After wrapping up his apprenticeship. Frericks was hired as a full-time electrician at the Minnesota Soybean Processors plant in Brewster.

“That taught me a lot of industrial skills, like motor control and motor-intense troubleshooting,” he said. “Then, in the spring of 2015, quit there and went full-time with my business.

“It had always been a dream of mine, but it was definitely hard to pull the trigger and quit a full-time job with benefits to start something with nothing guaranteed. But I haven’t really experienced any slow times, and it just keeps on getting busier and busier. I’m almost to the point now where I have to start hiring people.”

Frericks currently has one full-time employee other than himself, as well as a pair of part-timers he utilizes on as-needed basis. He’s “definitely looking at hiring a journeyman this spring,” he said, as work is expected to become even busier than now.

“The license is a big kicker … it’s getting harder and harder to find licensed guys,” he said. “There are probably only a handful of guys within 20 miles of here.”

The “JNC” in the name of Frericks’ business stands for “Jackson Nobles Cottonwood,” and 90 percent of his work is done between Jackson, Windom and Worthington. He’s now taking on a variety of projects.

“When I started off, most of my work was residential,” he said, “but now I’ve been doing more commercial work. There’s agriculture, too — I’ve got grain projects coming up this week.”

Frericks believe it’s important to take on as wide a variety of jobs as he can to continue to generate strong word of mouth for his business.

“I want to hire guys because I don’t want to turn down work and lose some of the smaller jobs,” he said. “Smaller jobs are the ones that are hard to get done, like when homeowner calls and say the need a light changed or something and you’re busy. But from when I started, word of mouth and customer interaction is the thing I’ve noticed most. One job kind of leads to another, and I’ve seen the importance of that.”

While Frericks already knew much about electrical work when starting JNB Electric, he’s gotten a substantial education in one other area.

“I’ve learned a lot in the last two years about being a business owner,” he said “Before, I was 95 percent electrician and 5 percent businessman. Now, with the business and that getting busier, the business side has become a lot more to handle, and I’m learning a lot on that side of things.

“From first quitting my job and starting the business, and then all the milestones that come with keep getting busier and busier, things so far have worked out well. I’m just going keep pushing the limit.”