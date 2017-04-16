Fareway’s Shamrocks program keeps growing

From Feb. 14-March 17, Fareway Stores Inc. participated in the St. Patrick’s Day fundraising program in which customers purchased an iconic MDA Shamrock pinup for just a $1, $5 or a larger contribution at checkout. Each paper Shamrock was signed by generous customers and prominently displayed in each store, symbolizing strength, independence and life for MDA families in the community.

“Once again, Fareway retailers, their customers, and employees have gone above and beyond to make a meaningful difference for people whose everyday freedoms — walking, talking and even breathing — have been taken away by neuromuscular diseases,” said MDA of Iowa Area Director, Brette Dowson. “It is because of their generosity that MDA is able to provide lifesaving research and support to help these individuals and their families live longer, grow stronger and experience a world without limits.”

“As a 25-year supporter, we’ve taken great pride in helping further the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association to find a cure for debilitating muscle diseases,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “This life-saving work would not be realized without the generosity of our customers and their annual support during the MDA Shamrocks Campaign.”

This year the MDA Shamrocks program celebrated its 35th anniversary, uniting tens of thousands of retail locations throughout the country to benefit the organization’s shared mission to fund groundbreaking research across diseases and provide individuals with life-enhancing programs and support services, including state-of-the-art multidisciplinary care the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for more than 70 area kids where they can experience the best week of the year at no cost to their families.

To learn more about the 2017 MDA Shamrocks program and how to get involved, contact MDA Area Director, Brette Dowson at 515-681-2363 or bdowson@mdausa.org, or visit mda.org/shamrocks.