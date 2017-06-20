“Monogram Foods was the clear frontrunner for this award,” said Andy Hanacek, editor of The National Provisioner. “They have been consistently at the top of our emerging industry leaders, and with this past year they skyrocketed to the front of the pack.”

Karl Schledwitz, CEO/Chairman of Monogram Foods, gives all acclaim for this recognition to the Monogram team members. Monogram Meat Snacks was the company’s first plant acquisition in 2006.

“Our team members in Chandler make up the original driving force that has defined our company over the past 13 years,” Schledwitz said. “This award belongs to our Chandler team members for their leadership and commitment to make us a best-in-class company.”

Monogram Foods continues to invest in Monogram Meat Snacks by adding production lines and increasing production line speeds. In 2016, Monogram added $35 million in capital investments, including four new production lines. Also added was significant wastewater capacity with a $3 million environmentally friendly special capability. In 2017, Monogram plans to spend $5 Million on a new injection line, new energy efficient lighting, and other capital improvements.

“Here at Monogram Meat Snacks we strive to make each production run part of the success story for the company and even more so for the southwest Minnesota community,” added Pat Tocco, plant manager of Monogram Meat Snacks.

Schledwitz, along with his partner Wes Jackson, founded Monogram Foods in 2004 after purchasing King Cotton and Circle B brand meats from Sara Lee Corp. They grew their small company of nine employees into one that today employs almost 3,000 people working in eight manufacturing facilities in seven states. Monogram Meat Snacks employs over 400 people at its plant at 521 N. Fifth St.