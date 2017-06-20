First State Bank Southwest President/CEO Greg Raymo and his wife, Barb, joined the Historic Dayton House Board of Directors at their June board meeting and was presented with their lifetime membership gift — a framed portrait entitled “Details of the Historic Dayton House” photographed by Gretchen Rickers. As a lifetime member, First State Bank Southwest will also receive the Historic Dayton House quarterly newsletter, an invitation to the annual membership social and a Historic Dayton House Mug. In addition, First State Bank Southwest will also receive a lifetime 20 percent discount on the facility rental for business-related events, a lifetime 30 percent guest suite discount for out-of-town guests and/or business partners, as well as one free complimentary night stay in the Dayton Suite.

This Historic Dayton House is a non-profit organization that survives solely on income from events, suite rentals, tours, donations, contributions and memberships. These revenue generating outlets are vital to the success, operation and upkeep of the house. Individual and corporate memberships to the Historic Dayton House are available; all membership levels having membership perks and volunteer opportunities.

For more information on supporting the house, contact event coordinator Gretchen Ennis at (605) 400-1030.