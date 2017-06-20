Lamp, Wynja awarded Lewis & Clark’s highest honor

Wynja served on the board for 15 years while he was city manager in Sheldon, Iowa. He stepped down this past fall when he accepted the city manager position in Sioux Center.

Lamp served on the board for 25 years while he was chairman of Lincoln County Rural Water System. He retired from both boards in February (he served on the Lincoln County RWS board for 30 years).

While on the Lewis & Clark board, Lamp served as treasurer and Wynja served as secretary, as well as serving on various committees.

“Roger and Scott served on the board with great dedication and distinction,” said Red Arndt, the water system’s board chairman. “They both made many valuable contributions to help move the project forward through the years. Whether it was meeting with our elected officials, providing thoughtful input at board meetings or participating in countless committee meetings, they went above and beyond to advocate for this critically needed water project. We cannot thank them enough for their outstanding service.”