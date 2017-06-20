The Sanford Virtual Infusion Project is designed for oncology patients exclusively treated by Sanford Hematology and Oncology. Patients in southwest Minnesota, southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa have increased access to chemotherapy infusions at Douglas County Memorial Hospital in Armour, Sanford Vermillion Medical Center and Sanford Worthington Medical Center.

“Rural and underserved populations have had an above average need for oncology care but limited access to immediate oncology expertise within their community,” said Sue Halbritter, a medical oncology specialist at Sanford Cancer Center. “Patients are often forced to travel to receive their prescribed treatment.”

According to the South Dakota Comprehensive Cancer Plan (2011-2015), in the year 2010, cancer surpassed heart disease as the leading cause of death in South Dakota. This trend is expected to continue with an aging population and continued decreases in stroke and heart disease deaths.

Programs like these are designed to stem that trend. The project demonstrates a creative, effective model of cancer treatment delivery to rural areas. Real-time support through growing telehealth technology allows for safe oversight of the rural infusion centers by a CNP. This enables increasingly complex treatments to be safely transitioned into the rural setting.

Infusions are safely provided by oncology trained nurses who receive virtual oversight by an expert oncology provider. The CNP is available via telephone and telemedicine to address concerns regarding laboratory studies, treatment and side effects or to manage infusion-related reactions.

Local patients interested in exploring the option of receiving treatment closer to home through this program are encouraged to talk to their physician.