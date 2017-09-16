Nobles County income growth among fastest in Minnesota

At 3.7 percent income growth, Nobles County incomes grew faster than most counties from 2009 to 2014. The statistic is an indication of how fast incomes could continue to grow.

Other southwest Minnesota counties also ranked in the top 10 — incomes in Pipestone grew at 4.1 percent, and Jackson at 4 percent.

SmartAsset, a financial advice company, used data from the 2014 U.S. Census Bureau, 2009 5-Year American Community Survey, the MIT Living Wage Study and Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft the results.

In Nobles County, the unemployment rate of 4.1 percent is lower than the state average of 4.4.

The county’s purchasing power isn’t as great — ranking 49th in the state — as household costs tend to be higher than state average in Worthington.

Neighboring Rock County had very little income growth at 1.1 percent. The county, though, already has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.5 percent, which creates less demand for wage increases.

Also in southwest Minnesota, Cottonwood County and Murray County are 12th and 13th in income growth, respectively.

Traverse County, the least-populous county in Minnesota, registered the highest income growth in the state at 4.6 percent.