Worthington Hardee’s closes its doors

Hartwig has owned the store for 10 years, and owns six other Hardee’s locations in the area.

She said Hardee’s has been pushing owners to remodel their stores and drive-thrus, but various issues make doing so difficult at the Worthington location. For one, Hartwig doesn’t own part of the property that makes up the drive-thru, and road construction projects made the task even more difficult.

“It has nothing to do with the crew, nothing to do with the store,” Hartwig said. “We're remodeling all of our restaurants; we have three done out of the seven. Something else might come in here in the meantime, but we’re kind of under pressure with Hardee’s in remodeling and getting this done. It just created a standstill with what we we’re going to do with our drive-thru.”

Hardwig added that she has offered her Worthington employees jobs at other Hardee’s locations.

“It’s bittersweet ... it was really, really hard,” Hartwig said. “We love Worthington, and if something gets developed out here, then we would like to come back and open up a new store eventually.”

Sarah Hayenga, owner of RE/MAX Premier Realty, said the sale would officially close on or before Sept. 29. When it does, the buyer will become public information.

For more of this story, see Saturday's print edition and dglobe.com.