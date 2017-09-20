Ignite Studio now open downtown

Kremer aims to provide that fitness experience during 10 unique group and personal fitness classes at Ignite Studio, 212 10th St. in Worthington. The studio that opened mid-July is on the second floor of the Journey Ministries building that also houses the newly opened Phileo’s Coffee and Eatery.

“It’s awesome when people come in here and realize they’re stronger than they thought they were and do something they thought they couldn’t,” Kremer said. “You go out with that confidence, and I think people tend to live a little bigger.”

Kremer offers a variety of classes that individuals of all fitness levels can push their bodies to their full potential. Kremer leads several variations of yoga, TRX training, barre and pilates. Pilates is a private session, which utilizes a pilates reformer.

Kremer also hopes to add a step class soon.

“We’re going to go a little old school this fall,” she said.

Kremer said she tries to offer modifications for most every movement, so individuals of all fitness levels can feel comfortable and benefit from any class.

“You can make the workout work for you,” Kremer said. “Go with what fits your schedule and just try it.”

Kremer’s personal fitness journey began 20 years ago when she took her first group fitness class after moving back to the Worthington area.

“I’ve been in and out of gyms like everybody — bought a membership and never used it,” Kremer said. “When you have a group that you look forward to being with, it is encouraging and makes it easier to come back.”

Owning her own fitness and wellness center has not been a long-time dream for Kremer, but she got more excited as things fell into place when the remodeled downtown building had space become available.

“I didn’t know the desire was there, but it feels good now,” she said.

For more information about classes and an updated schedule, visit www.ignitestudiowgtn.com or Ignite Studio on Facebook. Kremer can be reached at 370-0104.