It's good to get a grant

City, county and state officials celebrated Sept. 15 at Mini Market Lupita in Worthington to mark the receipt of the Good Food Access Program grant by that business. Mini Market Lupita will use the money to replace its refrigerators and freezers with newer, more efficient equipment, which will allow for the offering of a more diverse selection. The bill to fund the program was authored in the Minnesota Senate by District 22 Sen. Bill Weber, R-Luverne (back, third from left). (Special to The Globe)