The Minnesota city said in a statement released Monday, June 26, that "the parties moved expeditiously to resolve potential civil claims resulting from this tragedy in order to allow the process of healing to move forward."

St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez, who testified that he feared for his life when he shot Castile, was acquitted this month in the death of the 32-year-old.

In the statement, released jointly on behalf of the city and Castile’s mother Valerie Castile, said the $2.995 million settlement resolves “all civil claims” related to Castile’s death.

The settlement, paid through the city’s coverage with the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, will avoid a “federal civil rights lawsuit which may have taken years to work its way through the courts exacerbating the suffering of the family and of the community,” the statement reads.

It further reads:

“The death of Philando Castile is a tragedy for his family and for our community. The parties moved expeditiously to resolve potential civil claims resulting from this tragedy in order to allow the process of healing to move forward for the Castile family, for the people of St. Anthony Village, and for all those impacted by the death of Philando Castile throughout the United States.

No amount of money could ever replace Philando. With resolution of the claims the family will continue to deal with their loss through the important work of the Philando Castile Relief Foundation.”

Last week, the dash-cam video at the center of the manslaughter trial that recently ended with a not guilty verdict against the former St. Anthony police officer who fatally shot Castile was released to the public. It shows Jeronimo Yanez drawing his gun seconds after pulling Philando Castile over for a broken taillight in Falcon Heights last July and rapidly firing seven bullets into the 32-year-old black man’s car while his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her 4-year-old daughter helplessly watched.

The footage was among several critical pieces of evidence included in the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigative file that was made public.

Also included in the file was audio of the interview Yanez gave to BCA agents the day after the shooting. The 29-year-old Latino officer’s statement was referenced repeatedly by prosecutors throughout his trial as evidence of what they said was the officer’s shifting story about what prompted him to fire. The interview in its entirety was never introduced for jurors’ consideration.

After nearly 30 hours of deliberation, the jury found Yanez not guilty of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm.