According to an affidavit signed by a South Dakota Highway patrolman, 64-year-old Raymond Cournoyer was arrested and charged with eluding law enforcement early Sunday when he allegedly failed to stop his vehicle and refused law enforcement commands.

The result of the arrest was documented on Facebook from Cournoyer's daughter, Philly Cournoyer, which has been shared 8,000 times. The post shows scratches and cuts to Raymond Cournoyer, who, according to the Facebook post, "wanted to say his final goodbyes to his mother."

The affidavit says the Highway Patrol officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was going 72 mph in a 65 mph zone. After driving through "the city limits of Wagner with speeds reaching 64 mph," court documents state, "the vehicle eventually pulled in the parking lot of the nursing home."

The Facebook post claims that Cournoyer — a Lake Andes resident — told the officer he was going to see his mother and "the officer told him to stop and he said, 'no.'" The officer pushed him against the car while trying to restrain his arms, the post says.

"The officers proceeded to throw him onto the concrete hitting his face while one officer put his knee in the back of his neck the other officer pulled out his Taser and Tased him while he was already being restrained. After handcuffing him the (sic) had him sitting on the ground and he couldn't breath." Cournoyer stated Raymond's mother, her grandmother, died.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is aware of the Facebook post, and officials said the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating.

"South Dakota Highway Patrol has reviewed the actions of our trooper during this incident, and the trooper's actions were professional and within South Dakota Highway Patrol policy," according to a statement from the Highway Patrol. "The South Dakota Highway Patrol did not request DCI investigation, but we have and will fully cooperate with it."

Multiple calls seeking comment from Charles Mix County State's Attorney Steven Cotton have not been returned.

The Wagner Police Department also assisted with the arrest and was named in the Facebook post. Wagner Chief of Police Tim Simonsen on Monday said, "It is pretty obscure. People are blowing it all out of whack."

Cournoyer is scheduled to appear in court in Lake Andes on Oct. 3. Eluding law enforcement is a class 1 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.