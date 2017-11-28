Search
    Sioux Falls man nabbed in Nobles County

    By Alyssa Sobotka Today at 8:45 a.m.

    WORTHINGTON — A Sioux Falls, S.D. man was apprehended Monday in Nobles County on a warrant issued out of Lincoln County, S.D.

    Michael Bartels, 31, has been charged with fugitive from justice from another state, a felony. He was to be held on a $2,500 cash or surety bond and extradited if necessary.

    The criminal complaint does not detail why a warrant was issued for his arrest.

    An extradition hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Nobles County District Court.

    Alyssa Sobotka

    Alyssa joined The Globe in July 2017 and covers education and crime beats. The Nebraska native earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In her own sarcastic tone, her blog, Aimlessly Navigating, recounts the reality, pitfalls and triumphs of a young 20-something navigating to maturity. Follow her on Twitter: @alyssasobotka

    asobotka@dglobe.com
