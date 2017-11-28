Sioux Falls man nabbed in Nobles County
WORTHINGTON — A Sioux Falls, S.D. man was apprehended Monday in Nobles County on a warrant issued out of Lincoln County, S.D.
Michael Bartels, 31, has been charged with fugitive from justice from another state, a felony. He was to be held on a $2,500 cash or surety bond and extradited if necessary.
The criminal complaint does not detail why a warrant was issued for his arrest.
An extradition hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Nobles County District Court.