Delane Hendricks, 49, appeared Tuesday in Martin County District Court in Fairmont on two cases that were filed after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants Sept. 25 at Hendricks’ Middletown Township residence. While arrested and charged in Jackson County, Martin County is handling the cases.

On the two cases, Hendricks pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft of over $5,000 and three felony third-degree burglary charges.

Hendricks admitted during Tuesday’s plea hearing to stealing apparel items, chemicals and herbicides from an agricultural cooperative in Jackson on multiple occasions. He also admitted to stealing a Ziegler skid loader, which he then used to steal tires and two Boss-brand snowplows. The items were later recovered in Windom.

To determine a factual basis of Hendricks’ plea, prosecuting attorney Sherry Haley asked him if he took the items on Sept. 11 without permission.

“I don’t remember the exact date, but I was probably under the influence,” Hendricks said on the witness stand.

Hendricks was also unsure how he entered the building.

“I don’t remember — but yes,” he said as a response to Haley’s question as to whether he also entered the building without permission.

Hendricks said that despite being under the influence of methamphetamine at the time, he had no reason to disagree with the information provided by the victim and made no claim that he was not aware he was committing a crime. He entered the cooperative with the intent to steal items, he told Fifth Judicial District Judge Michael Trushenski.

If sentenced in accordance to the plea agreement, four counts of felony possession of stolen property valued over $5,000 would be dismissed. Although the counts would be dismissed, he would still be required to pay restitution on those charges, as well as for any of which he is convicted.

The plea agreement was negotiated between Haley and Hendricks’ defense attorney, John M. Sandy of Sandy Law Firm in Spirit Lake, Iowa, The agreement outlines a 30-month prison sentence, and calls for the sentence to be served concurrently with one Hendricks is serving in Iowa for a Class C felony burglary conviction.

After Tuesday’s plea hearing, Hendricks was immediately transported back to Jackson County, where he was to be later extradited to Iowa.

According to the criminal complaint, Hendricks was arrested Sept. 25 after he was found in possession of stolen property reported from Ziegler CAT dealership in Jackson; Jaycox Implement in Lake Park, Iowa; Jaycox Implement in Worthington; GDF Enterprises in Windom; and Butler machinery in Sioux Falls, S.D.

When the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office came to execute the search warrant, Hendricks fled on foot to a cornfield. He was later found hiding in a combine cab and was apprehended.

During a post-arrest interview, Hendricks told law enforcement that some of the stolen items had come into his possession after he traded them for drugs. He added that he assumed the items to be stolen.

Hendricks’ sentencing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 6 in Martin County District Court.