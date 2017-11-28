Data: Nov. 29, 2017
Crashes
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office: vehicle-vs.-deer crash, 5:34 p.m. Monday. A 1998 Dodge Grand Caravan operated by Guy Hollenbeck, 63, of Alvord, Iowa was traveling northbound on U.S. 75 when a deer entered the roadway from the west ditch. The Dodge sustained approximately $2,500 in damages.
WPD: 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, 13th Street and Second Avenue.
Fire
7:03 a.m. Tuesday: 2800 block of Market Street, Bigelow, elevator dryer on fire.
Police
WPD: theft, 7:52 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of Burlington Avenue.
WPD: shoplifting, 11:50 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of Oxford Street.
NCSO: citation for small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, 2:36 a.m. Tuesday.
NCSO: illegal dumping, 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of Oliver Avenue, Worthington.
WPD: stop arm violation, 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of North Spring Avenue.