Nebraska man arrested, charged for drug possession

Kier Dak, 20, of Lincoln, Neb. has been charged with felony fifth-degree drug possession — not a small amount, and also faces misdemeanor charges of giving a peace officer a false name and driving without a valid license.

The charges stem from a traffic stop just after midnight Monday when a Worthington police officer witnessed Dak incorrectly change lanes while in a roundabout.

According to the criminal complaint, upon contact, the officer smelled an odor that — based on experience and training — he suspected to be marijuana.

Dak told the officer he did not have his license on him, but provided information on a notepad. The information provided did not produce a match on the officer’s database, the complaint continued.

A vehicle search resulted in the discovery of a total of approximately 348.38 grams of marijuana and Dak’s license, which had information contradicting to what he originally provided the officer. Dak also told the officer he has two names and two dates of birth.

Dak’s bail was set at $5,000 with conditions or $10,000 without. If convicted of the felony-level offense, he faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,00 fine.

Dak’s initial appearance has been scheduled for Dec. 4 in Nobles County District Court.