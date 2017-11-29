Data: Nov. 30, 2017

Crashes

WPD: hit-and-run, 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Oxford Street.

Police

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office: single vehicle crash into building, 11:52 a.m. Sunday. Arlene DeBeer, 79, of Luverne was attempting to make a U-turn on Main Street in George, Iowa to park in front of the George Community Room. DeBeer apparently pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal and struck the southwest corner of the Heartland Hardware building, causing an estimated $5,000 damage to the building. DeBeer complained of minor pain and was transported to Sanford Rock Rapids by private vehicle as a precaution. DeBeer’s vehicle was considered a total loss. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, George Fire and Rescue and Lyon County Ambulance assisted as the scene.

WPD: stolen pawn item, 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

WPD: citation for driving after suspension, 6:10 a.m. Wednesday.

NCSO: loose cattle, 9:46 a.m. Wednesday, Rushmore.

WPD: fraudulent charges, 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of Nobles Street.

WPD: citation for speed and no Minnesota driver’s license, 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.