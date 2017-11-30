Scanner chatter indicated the shooting occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, and that the suspect could be headed toward International Falls or the Warroad area and could be armed and dangerous.

Chief Deputy Jon Froemke with the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office in International Falls confirmed that law enforcement in the area had been asked to be on the lookout for a suspect in a black Chevrolet Impala. Froemke did not know whether anyone was injured.

“There was a shooting and a suspect was possibly headed this way,” Froemke said.

Redby is about 30 miles north of Bemidji on the shores of Lower Red Lake.

The FBI is involved in the case.