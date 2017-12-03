Data: Dec. 4, 2017

11:53 a.m. Saturday: 2100 block of Castlewood Drive, Worthington, male having a seizure.

1:36 p.m. Saturday: 1700 block of Collegeway, Worthington, adult female feeling ill.

Crashes

WPD: hit-and-run, 8:39 a.m. Saturday.

Fire

7:32 p.m. Friday: Birkett Avenue and 130th Street, Edgerton, ditch fire.

3:26 p.m. Saturday: Ulrich Avenue and 330th Street, Round Lake, ditch fire.

Police

WPD: adult female shoplifter, 4:08 p.m. Friday, 1100 block of Ryan’s Road.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office: cited two juveniles into juvenile court for trespassing and fifth-degree theft following a report at 5:16 p.m. Friday of people trespassing on private camera and attempting to steal a trail camera in the 1400 block of Harrison Avenue, Rock Rapids, Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources also responded to the call. An investigation revealed that the juveniles were responsible for a previous theft of a trail camera in the same area. The juveniles were released to their parents after the incident.

NCSO: missing male, 9:05 a.m. Saturday, 1400 block of El Mirage, Bigelow.

WPD: property damage, 1:48 p.m. Saturday, 1500 block of North Douglas Avenue.

NCSO: threat of self-harm, 4 p.m. Saturday, Ellsworth.

WPD: domestic incident, 7:51 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Burlington Avenue.

WPD: threats, 9:02 p.m. Saturday, 1700 block of North Burlington Avenue.

WPD: missing person, 10:18 p.m. Saturday, 1500 block of North Douglas Avenue.

WPD: trespassing, 10:32 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Ryan’s Road.

WPD: vandalism to noise wall, 2:57 p.m. Sunday, East Avenue and South Douglas Avenue.