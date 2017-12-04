Lt. Jason Akerson said deputies were called to the home on Nov. 29 after a “concerned citizen” requested a welfare check. Fenske was found dead inside the residence.

Akerson said a preliminary examination from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office indicated that Fenske died of homicide. He said investigators believe she died sometime between Sunday, Nov. 26, and Monday, Nov. 27.

Akerson would not disclose the nature of Fenske’s death or say why authorities had not previously announced the death.

Akerson said the case is “very much an active investigation,” with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisting.

Anyone who had recent contact with Fenske or observed anything suspicious in the area is asked to call (218) 742-9825 or 911.

This is the third homicide case in the immediate Hibbing area this year, and the second for which no arrests have yet been made. The other unsolved case was on July 11 when 60-year-old Brian Joseph Nelson was reportedly stabbed to death inside his residence behind a Hibbing liquor store that he owned and operated.