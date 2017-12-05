Data: Dec. 6, 2017

10:51 p.m. Monday: 2000 block of North Humiston Avenue, Worthington.

12:54 a.m. Tuesday: 1600 block of Clary Street, Worthington.

7:12 a.m. Tuesday: 1600 block of Clary Street, Worthington, head injury.

Crashes

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office: one-vehicle crash on Sunday in the 2400 block of U.S. 75. A 2008 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Erin K. Berentschot, 39, of Inwood, Iowa was traveling northbound and struck a deer that entered the roadway. The Suburban sustained approximately $3,500 in damages. No injuries were reported.

NCSO: vehicle in the ditch, 8:44 p.m. Monday, 26000 block of Read Avenue.

Minnesota State Patrol: 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, Interstate 90 at milepost 59, Rost Township, Jackson County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by Abbigayle Adeline Peters, 19, of Olivia was traveling westbound on I-90 when it lost control while braking and entered the eastbound lanes of traffic, colliding with a 2008 Nissan Altima operated by Martin Dean Dahl, 59, of Parker, S.D. Dahl was transported to Sanford Worthington Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury, while Peters was uninjured. Lakefield Fire and Ambulance and Worthington Ambulance, along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, assisted at the scene.

WPD: 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, East Ninth Avenue and McMillan Street.

Police

NCSO: cattle on the run, 5:18 a.m. Monday, 19000 block of 200th Street, Adrian.

WPD: verbal argument, 6:53 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of Viking Road.

WPD: drug paraphernalia located, 11:01 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Grand Avenue.

WPD: license plates switched on two vehicles, 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, Dover Street.

WPD: apprehension and detention order, 3:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Marriage licenses

The Nobles County Recorder issued the following marriage licenses during November:

Nydia Oralia Landeros, Ocheyedan, Iowa and Isaac Albert Butler, Sibley, Iowa; Debora Melendez Rosa and Jesse James Matias, both of Adrian; Hector Edgardo Castro Hernandez and Mayra Leticia Sigala, both of Worthington; Victor Manuel Enciso Garcia and Maria Martinez, both of Worthington; Moises Jesus Vallejos Plasencia and Celina Brenda Quijano, both of Worthington; Marco Vinicio Corado Barillas and Isis Patricia Celon Alonso, both of Worthington; Francisca Osorio Lorenzo and Sebastian Tzoc Panjoj, both of Worthington; Olivia Nicole Baerenwald, Fulda, and Thomas Benjamin Salentiny, Dundee.