U of M police investigate death on campus
MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota police are investigating a death on its Minneapolis campus, officials say.
The death occurred in the Mechanical Engineering Building, according to a tweet posted Tuesday night to the University of Minnesota Police Department’s Twitter account.
We are investigating an incident with the Medical Examiner’s Office that occurred at the Mechanical Engineering Building. Media/information requests should be directed to the M.E.
A university spokesperson told the Minnesota Daily that no foul play is suspected.
An investigator with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office was still on scene about 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
No further information was available.