Data: Dec. 7, 2017

Crashes

WPD: non-injury crash, 8:02 p.m. Tuesday, Lake Street and Second Avenue.

WPD: hit-and-run, 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, parking lot in the 2000 block of North Humiston Avenue.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office: two-vehicle crash, 8:21 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of South Marshall Street, Rock Rapids, Iowa. A 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Katie Hansen, 30, of Rock Rapids was northbound when she began braking and lost control of the vehicle due to slick road conditions. The Ram struck an unoccupied, parked 1994 GMC Sierra, and both vehicles sustained approximately $1,500 in damages. No injuries were reported. Hansen was cited for failure to maintain control.

WPD: non-injury crash, 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, 10th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Police

WPD: panic alarm, 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Ninth Street.

WPD: disorderly conduct, 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Grand Avenue.

WPD: male making threats, 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Ninth Street.

NCSO: domestic incident, 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Sixth Avenue, Wilmont.