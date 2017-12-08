Aaron Benner says he was compelled to quit in 2015 when school district leaders retaliated against him for publicly criticizing the school board's policy on racial equity. He sued the school district in May under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Following an October hearing at which school district lawyers sought to dismiss the entire case, U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson on Tuesday, Dec. 5, agreed to throw out one of Benner's three claims.

Nelson said the district's actions against Benner were not "severe or pervasive enough" for a hostile workplace claim.

However, the judge said Benner has presented a credible case for race discriminaton — that he was treated unfairly compared with white teachers and quit because he was afraid of being fired.

"Plaintiff has adequately pled that SPPS created intolerable working conditions that forced him to resign," the judge wrote.

Nelson said Benner also has made a credible case he was retaliated against for speaking out against a policy he believed to be illegal.

Benner, who is African-American, complained to the school board in 2014 that the school district was setting up black students to fail by refusing to punish them for misbehavior.

Over the following year, the district opened four separate personnel investigations against Benner, three of which he said were frivolous.