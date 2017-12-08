In the case, Jason Sparling of Athol had submitted an application for a drought disaster payment to the Department of Agriculture for a loss of grazing during the summer of 2014.

Based on his statements, he received $94,696 through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program.

The USDA, however, later determined that none of Sparling’s cattle were on the drought-stricken pasture during the qualifying period and Starling was not entitled to the disaster

payment.

Sparling subsequently entered into a settlement agreement and paid the government $180,000, to settle the civil debt resulting from his false statements made to the USDA. The case was brought up under the federal False Claims Act that imposes liability on persons and companies who knowingly submit false claims for benefits from the government.

Persons who submit a false claim must pay to the United States a civil penalty of not less than $5,500 and not more than $11,000 for each false claim, plus three times the amount of damages which the government sustained.

The investigation, in this case, was conducted by USDA, Office of Inspector General.