Discovery of nearly 100 pounds of pot leads to arrests

Maily Her, 49, of Stockton, Calif. and Thong Vang, 39, of St. Paul were arrested in what appears to be a drug trafficking crime.

According to the criminal complaint, a Minnesota state patrolman was advised by the Worthington Police Department of two vehicles bearing California plates. Based on a traffic stop in Worthington, the WPD officer believed them to be involved in criminal activity.

The state patrolman pulled one of the vehicles over near Windom for inadequate equipment.

The driver, Her, allegedly told the trooper she was given approximately two weeks to live and was on her way to visit her grandchild before taking a trip to a couple of other countries.

She became nervous when asked about contraband in her vehicle and initially denied it, the complaint states.

After the trooper informed her he would be taking his K-9 around the vehicle for an exterior sniff, Her told the trooper she believed there was about 90 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle, which she said she was carrying for a friend as a favor.

The trooper then received information that the Nobles County Sheriff’s Office released a driver of another vehicle they stopped, which they believed to be a “decoy” vehicle to alert Her of law enforcement location in the median.

The other suspect vehicle, driven by Vang, approached the area where Her was pulled over, and the trooper placed both under arrest.

Her, Vang and the suspect vehicle were brought to Prairie Justice Center in Worthington.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 91 heat sealed bags totalling 98.4 pounds of marijuana. Her’s spare tire was allegedly located in Vang’s vehicle, and marijuana was found packed into the compartment.

In a post-arrest interview, Her admitted she was going to sell the marijuana, the complaint concludes. She faces charges of felony first-degree sale of drugs, 25 kilograms or more; and felony second-degree possession of drugs, 25 kilos or more of marijuana/tetrahydrocannabinols or 100 or more plants.

If convicted of the more severe offense, Her faces a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment and/or a $1 million fine.

Vang was charged with felony first-degree sale for conspiring with Her to sell marijuana.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment and/or a $1 million fine.

Her’s bail was set at $75,000 without conditions and $150,000 with. Vang’s bail was set at $45,000 with conditions and $75,000 without.

The two are scheduled to make their initial court appearance Dec. 19.