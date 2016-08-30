Man arrested following carjacking

LUVERNE -- A North Carolina man has been charged with possession of stolen property following a carjacking incident on Sunday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday to the residence of Wayne Hartz of Luverne. Hartz stated he had been assaulted and that his vehicle was stolen.

Upon arrival, law enforcement noticed that Hartz had cuts and his face was covered in blood. Hartz indicated that he was assaulted by Gregory Synder, 29.

According to a press release, Hartz indicated that Synder started acting strangely and then took off running down the road. Hartz got into his vehicle and went after Synder.

Synder then got into Hartz’s vehicle, saw a crescent wrench and started hitting Hartz with it. Hartz eventually was able to get out of the vehicle, and Synder took off with it.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol contacted the sheriff’s office later in the day and indicated it had made contact with Synder, as he had rolled the vehicle into a waterway near Alexandra, S.D.

Synder was also charged with having a revoked driver’s license. Charges in Minnesota are still pending.