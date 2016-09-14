Thavixay pleads guilty to theft by swindle charge

WORTHINGTON -- Brandon Thavixay, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by swindle Wednesday morning in Nobles County District Court.

Thavixay was accused of using 52 counterfeited $20 bills to buy a 55-inch UHD television from a local retailer in early January. The television was valued at $1,071.60. He was accompanied by his friend, Inta Mikie Vongsynha, who attempted to return the television the same day of the purchase.

Video surveillance helped officers to identify both men and, days after the incident, Thavixay and Vongsynha were arrested. During Thavixay’s arrest, police officers found four grams of marijuana in his possession. He was charged with theft by swindle, counterfeiting of currency and drug possession.

As part of his plea agreement, the last two charges could be dismissed.

If the court accepts the agreement, Thavixay will have to serve 20 days in jail, three years of supervised probation and a $300 fine, plus fees. Otherwise, he would have to stand trial on the original charges and potentially face a maximum sentence of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both. The counterfeiting charge carries the same maximum sentence.

A next court date for Thavixay has yet to be scheduled.