Alleged kidnapper Kinn faces new charges

BEMIDJI -- A Bemidji man accused of kidnapping a 5-year-old girl was arraigned Friday on one charge of first-degree criminal sexual contact with a person younger than 13.

Jacob William Kinn, 33, appeared in court for an omnibus hearing related to the kidnapping charge and was then officially charged with criminal sexual contact. The omnibus hearing was pushed to Oct. 28.

Kinn is accused to sexually assaulting the child he allegedly kidnapped. An amended criminal complaint referenced physical evidence found at the scene and on the child.

Kinn was arrested June 23 in connection with the kidnapping of the child after she was found early that morning in a pop-up camper near Bigfork, Minn., on property belonging to Kinn’s brother. Police discovered that the child was missing the previous day after responded to a mobile home fire at the 3900 block of Irvine Avenue.

After firefighters gained control of the blaze they received a report from the child’s parents that she had been spending the night at the mobile home with it’s owner, Melissa Norby, who according to search warrants was found dead at the scene of the fire.

Officials searched the scene of the fire but did not find the child. Kinn, who was convicted of possessing child pornography in 2013, was subsequently identified as a person of interest after friends of Norby’s said she was in a sexual relationship with him.

Kinn has not been charged with starting the fire, nor with Norby’s death. Search warrants from late August show that police suspect Norby was involved in planning the child’s kidnapping, and sexually explicit text messages between Kinn and Norby referenced in those warrants state that the child was used “to enhance his and Norby’s sexual experience.”

Those same warrants also stated that child pornography was found on Kinn’s cell phone and that the phone had been used for searched regarding tranquilizers, sedatives and roofies, as well as the child’s home address.