Little Rock, Iowa man appears on assault charges

WORTHINGTON -- Chad Nachtigal, 22, of Little Rock, Iowa, appeared Monday afternoon in Nobles County District Court for a contested omnibus hearing. Nachtigal is facing two felony charges for attempted assault in second degree with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge for illegally transporting an uncased firearm in a motor vehicle, as a result of an incident that took place in early July.

According to court documents, Nobles County and Adrian officers were dispatched at 3:10 a.m. for a report of threats of violence. Nachtigal was subsequently arrested after threatening to shoot and kill Brock Jacobs.

When a Nobles County officer arrived at the scene, he noted that a vehicle was facing east on the wrong side of the road. After the officer ran the plate information in his computer, he observed the vehicle was registered to Nachtigal. An uncased gun -- a loaded .22-caliber rifle -- was found inside and leaning up against the front passenger seat.

Later that day, Nobles County officers interviewed Brock and his wife, Rachel Jacobs, about the morning events. Brock said they had attended to a wedding in Rock Rapids, Iowa, and had gone afterward to several bars, where Nachtigal and Brock had multiple arguments. During one of the confrontations, Nachtigal allegedly threatened three times to shoot Brock with his gun.

According to Brock, when he and Rachel arrived home later that day, they saw a car on the gravel road by their mailbox. When the couple pulled over, the car started moving forward, and the two cars then met head-on. Jacobs was able to see that Nachtigal was the driver of the other vehicle, and the couple immediately called 911.

Nachitgal’s defense attorney told the court that there is a probable cause issue he would like to address. No evidence was presented, but an oral argument will be made in the next court appearance. Nachtigal entered provisional not-guilty pleas to all charges.

The prosecution submitted DVDs, photos and police reports as evidence to support the claim for moving forward with the case.

Nachtigal’s release conditions includea posted bond of $5,000, and he has to keep his attorney informed of his current address. He is also not allowed to contact any of the victims.

Defense counsel asked for two-day jury trial should the matter proceeds further. If convicted, Nachtigal’s felony charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a $14,000 fine or both. The misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, $1,000 fine or both.

Nachtigal’s next court appearance is scheduled for early October.