Meeting on Level 3 offender is Monday
WORTHINGTON -- A Level 3 predatory offender will move to Nobles County Jail on Monday.
According to the Worthington Police Department, Brad Andrew Haugen has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community.
The Worthington Police Department will host a community notification meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Prairie Justice Center. Representatives from the Worthington Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Corrections will be available to provide useful information on public safety.