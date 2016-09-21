Four men arrested for drug possession

WORTHINGTON -- The Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force (BRDTF) arrested four men Monday for methamphetamine possession.

The BRDTF, along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Worthington/Nobles Emergency Response unit, executed a search warrant and approximately five pounds of suspected methamphetamine was found, according to a BRDTF press release.

As a result, Rogelio Magana Garcia-Jimenez, Carlos Alexander Menjivar-Melindez, Marco Antonio Olivares-Perez, and Saul Piceno-Valtierra were arrested with charges of first-degree possession of controlled substance.

First-degree possession of controlled substance carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in jail, $1,000,000 fine or both.