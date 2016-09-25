ST. PAUL -- St. Paul police are investigating an East Side shooting that killed one girl and sent another to a hospital Sunday morning.

Responding to a report of shots fired about 7:30 a.m., officers found two young female victims in an alley near the intersection of Walsh Street and Sims Avenue.

One girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities weren’t releasing her name on Sunday but said she is a juvenile and not from St. Paul.

The other victim was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries were not immediately known, according to police.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said he heard one and possibly two shots. He went out to the alley and saw the girl lying on her back with a gunshot wound to the head, he said.

Sam Stenerson, who lives across the street from the shooting scene, said the victim was shot on the right side of her head and was bleeding extensively as authorities were being summoned.

Witnesses said the other victim also was bleeding profusely but apparently was not shot and was injured by other means.

“She was screaming,” Stenerson said.

A third young woman also was present at the scene, according to the witnesses.

Police are investigating what led to the shootings and seeking possible witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s homicide unit at 651-266-5650.