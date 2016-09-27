Sioux Falls man awaits trial

Vetter pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of theft and one felony count of possession of stolen property, along with two misdemeanors for possession of stolen property and driving without a license. He also pleaded not guilty to two gross misdemeanor charges for driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit a chemical test.

According to court documents, the Worthington Police Department stopped a truck Aug. 17 after the driver made an illegal turn on Humiston Avenue. Vetter was identified as the truck’s driver, and he said his South Dakota driver’s license was suspended for a DWI. The officer noticed working tools on the back of the truck and a City of Estherville logo on the truck. When the officer asked him why he was driving a city vehicle, Vetter said he worked for the city of Estherville and that it let him use the truck.

The officer also detected the aroma of alcohol and asked Vetter to complete a sobriety test, to which he agreed. Vetter failed the exam in each area of the test, and the preliminary breath test showed his blood alcohol content at 0.15 percent. He was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Nobles County Jail.

At the jail, Vetter stated he was traveling from Estherville and had been released from jail earlier the previous day. However, the Estherville Police Department said the truck Vetter was driving was stolen from the Estherville Power Plant along with numerous hand and power tools. When police officers conducted a vehicle search, they found two guns hidden on the back seat.

Vetter has two previous DWI convictions in Minnehaha County, S.D., in July 2008 and May 2016.

Judge Gordon Moore has scheduled a two-and-a-half day jury trial for the case, which will be scheduled after the pretrial conference.

The two felony counts of theft and the felony count for possession of stolen property carry a maximum sentence of no more than five years in jail, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. The felony charge for possession of stolen property carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. The DWI charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail, a $3,000 fine or both.

Vetter is currently housed in the Nobles County Jail.

Reading man makes first appearances on fraud case

Brian Echternach, 39, of Reading, made his first appearance Tuesday in Nobles County District Court to face one count of financial transaction card fraud -- use without consent, a felony.

According to court documents, Echternach is accused of using his former employer’s credit card to make personal purchases. The Worthington Police Department received a report from a Project Morning Star employee from Worthington, stating Echternach used the company’s issued Hy-Vee credit card for personal items.

Echternach was dismissed July 12 from his house manager position at Project Morning Star after it was discovered he fraudulently used the company’s card. He purchased cleaning supplies, coffee accessories and gas, among other personal articles, for more than a month. Officers received 15 receipts that totaled $260.89.

During the investigation, officers discovered one of the transactions was work-related. When asked about the purchases, Echternach stated that he did not use the card for personal items. However, he then admitted to having used the company’s card for non-work related purchases because he did not have money to pay for the items.

The financial transaction card fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both.

Echternach was released without bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Round Lake man pleads guilty to terroristic threats charge

Jonathan Edwards, 27, of Round Lake, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony terroristic threats in Nobles County District Court.

According to court documents, a Nobles County Sheriff's Office investigator saw a threatening post on Facebook on July 1, 2015. The post belonged to Edwards’ Facebook account, and it threatened to commit a crime of violence against law enforcement officers.

Edwards admitted to writing the post, “Nobles County police officers. You know what you did… I’ll make sure you pay.” Below the post, he commented, ‘Lol I’ll cut that piggy when I see him…Now it’s my turn and when I find that piggy I too will introduce his face to the ground….’

When police asked Edwards about the post, he said he was angry about a previous incident between police officers and his brother.

Edwards was scheduled to go to trial last week, but his lawyer believed there was a lack of probable cause to prove the Facebook post was a threat to commit any crime. However, Edwards agreed to plead guilty.

If the judge accepts the agreement, Edwards will have to spend two days in jail and pay a fine of $1,000.

The charge on terroristic threats-reckless disregard risk carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both.